First day of class at New Suffolk Common School: photos

The first wave of students on the North Fork headed back to school Tuesday morning, including 14 enrolled at New Suffolk Common School.



Christa Ghosio is the district’s new music teacher and Erin Mulrain will be the physical education teacher, filling positions left open by retirements.

Sara Campbell’s third and fourth grade classes started their day going over class rules and supplies, filling out information sheets about themselves and measuring their heights so they can see how much they grow by the end of the year.

There are five students in the combined third and fourth grade class.

The Southold School District also started Tuesday. Mattituck and Greenport both start Wednesday.

