Gary R. Moeller of Southold died Aug. 30 at Southampton Hospital at the age of 63.

He was born in Greenport on Jan. 13, 1954, to Kay (VanDuzer) and Robert A. Moeller. Raised in Southold, he attended BOCES and retired from Independent Group Home Living, where he was an aide in their cafeteria.

Gary was a skilled bowler, snow skier and water skier and enjoyed NASCAR and following #24 Jeff Gordon. He also enjoyed watching golf and was an avid spectator of sports played on the fields at Southold Schools. Some remember his as a “MVF” – Most Valuable Fan.

Others will recall when he placed fourth in the swimming competition at the New York Special Olympics.

He is survived by his mother Kay (Al) Goldsmith of Southold; his father Robert A. Moeller of East Marion; a sister Cindy (Frankie) Benedetto of Virginia; three nieces Lia, Cara and Niki Benedetto; stepsisters Lynn (Mark) Sutherland of upstate New York, Beth (Tom) Broadbent of Pennsylvania and a stepbrother Kenneth Goldsmith of Patchogue.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at North Fork United Methodist Church in Cutchogue, Pastor Tom MacLeod officiating. Interment will be private at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations to IGHL, 62 Pine Street, East Moriches, NY 11940 would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments