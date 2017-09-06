James R. Wells of Mattituck died on Sept. 5. He was 72.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations to the Mattituck Presbyterian Church Loaves and Fishes food program or Mattituck Fire Department would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

