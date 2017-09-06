Mattituck, Jamesport fire departments respond to apartment blaze in Laurel

Local firefighters quickly extinguished an electrical fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel, authorities at the scene said.

Mattituck Fire Department Chief James Rugnetta said no one was inside the detached apartment and the owners, who live in a home on the same property, called 911 after they saw flames and smoke.

He added the fire and smoke caused substantial damage. No injuries were reported.

The Jamesport Fire Department, Southold police and National Grid also responded to the scene.

Photo credit: Nicole Smith

