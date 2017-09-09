Blotter: Queens man charged with DWI in Greenport

A Queens man was arrested Sunday on a drunken-driving charge in Greenport, according to a Southold Town police report.

Edgar Peralta of Flushing was arrested around 1:45 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• A Southold woman was issued a summons last Monday around noon for cutting down “several trees within Trustee jurisdiction without a permit,” police said.

• A Brooklyn man became irate when his service dog was denied entry to a business last Monday, police said. An employee called police because the dog did not have a service vest on or any proof that it was a service dog, the report stated. An employee at the business did not wish to press charges, police said.

• A Greenport man set down $500 in a bathroom in a Greenport Village bar last Tuesday, and when he remembered it and returned, the money was gone, police said. Police checked with staff, who said they will ask the owner to review surveillance videos as the investigation continues, the report stated.

• A Greenport woman called the police last Wednesday when she found her car’s four tires had been slashed some time during the previous night, police said.

• A Greenport woman reported last Thursday that an unknown person removed an air conditioning unit during the night from her son’s bedroom window and entered the room, stealing an iPhone 7, an Xbox 360 and controllers and two video games, police said. The child said he did not hear anything in the night, the report stated.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

