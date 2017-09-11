Cops: Driver leads police on high-speed pursuit into Greenport

A high-speed chase across the North Fork Monday morning ended at a Greenport gas station without any injuries, according to Southold Town police.

Officers attempted to stop the car in front of police headquarters in Peconic with spike strips, but the driver of the Volvo, who was the only person in the car, avoided it by driving around, officials at the scene said.

The incident began with a Riverhead police investigation. Officers in Riverhead alerted Southold to keep an eye out for the vehicle. A Southold officer spotted the Volvo and initiated the pursuit, which went through Southold hamlet and into Greenport before coming to an end at the Patriot gas station on Main Street shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Officials at the scene said it was an active investigation and any charges the driver may face were not yet available. The driver was transported via Greenport Ambulance to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation, police said.

It’s unclear yet why Riverhead police were tracking down the vehicle to start. Riverhead police were expected at the scene to assist in the investigation.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Photo caption: The vehicle that led police on a chase pictured under the overhang on the right. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)

