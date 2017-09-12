Barbara J. Loeb of Greenport died Aug. 30 at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 62.

The daughter of Irene (Hoag) and Walter Murray, she was born Dec. 17, 1954, in Queens and graduated from high school.

Predeceased by her father, Ms. Murray is survived by her husband, Kenneth; mother, Irene Murray of Greenport; brother, Walter Murray of Glendale, N.Y.; in-laws, Veronica Cabral of Massachusetts, Barbara and Mike McMahon of Georgia, Phyllis and Rob Gelinas of New Hampshire, Chris and Keith Bainbridge of Arizona, Rich and Lina Loeb of North Carolina, Paul Loeb of Greenport and Karen Stigner (Joe Yumet) of Glendale and many nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors Sept. 2 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Cremation was private. A funeral Mass took place Sept. 9 at St. Agnes R. C. Church in Greenport. Burial followed at Sterling Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

