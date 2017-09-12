Former Riverhead resident Joyce M. Densieski died Aug. 18, 2017, in Rochester, N.Y. She was 82.

Born in Calverton April 15, 1935, to Bertha and William Tyska Sr., she later attended Calverton Elementary School and was a graduate of Riverhead High School, Class of 1952.

On Feb. 6, 1955, she married Frank Densieski at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Together they made Riverhead their home for many years. From 2003 to 2015, they resided in Hiawassee, Ga.

Joyce had been a telephone operator with NYNEX for 18 years and was a member of the Community Christian Fellowship in Mattituck.

She is survived by her children, Christopher J. Densieski of Rochester, Diane M. Strickland of Roanoke, Texas, and David M. Densieski of Manorville; siblings, Alice (Kenneth) Zaweski of Jamesport, Allen Tyska of Henderson, Nev., and William Tyska Jr. of Hanover, Pa.; five grandchildren, Benjamin J. Densieski, Amanda L. Densieski, Brittany T. Densieski, Chelsea R. Densieski and Andrew D. Densieski; nephews, Mark Zaweski and Steven Zaweski; and nieces, Maria Johnson and Mary Ann Mercer.

The family received visitors Aug. 23 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Pastor Dan Reiter of Community Christian Fellowship conducted services. Interment took place Aug. 24 at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments