Lucinda Lydia Whitrock, 101, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20 while in assisted living at the Canterbury Home in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Lucinda was born on a farm in Genoa, Neb. and raised in North St Paul, Minn., where she studied cosmetology as young woman during the depression.

After she married Frank C. Whitrock in 1937, she moved to the east coast and raised two sons and one daughter in New York and New Jersey.

Starting in the early 1960s, Lucinda and her family spent the summers on the water in Mattituck and she served briefly as rear commodore at the Mattituck Yacht Club.

Following the death of her husband in 1975, Lucinda made the home on Great Peconic Bay her permanent residence and was known for her meticulous gardens, passionate spiritual devotion to the local community, and commitment to her extended family following the death of her oldest son, Frank Jr. In particular, she was very active in local senior citizen groups, the Sacred Heart Rosary Guild, the choir at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church as well as serving as Christian Community Rosary Spiritual Coordinator.

In 1996 at age 81, Lucinda moved to the warmer climate and wine country of Santa Rosa, Calif.

She is survived by two of her children, Carole Whitrock, of Santa Rosa, Calif., and her son, Dr. Kevin Whitrock of Mattituck and Smithtown; five loving and devoted grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A private service is planned for Sept. 23 with interment at the family plot at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, N.J.

