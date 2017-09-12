John G. Doroski of Cutchogue died at his home Sept. 10. He was 87.

The son of John and Anna (Pawluczyk) Doroski, he was born July 19, 1930, in Greenport and attended Southold schools.

In 1959, he married Wilma Sujeski in Cutchogue.

Mr. Doroski worked as an estate caretaker on the North Fork. Family members said he enjoyed growing vegetables for his family farm stand.

He is survived by his cousins and many friends.

The family received visitors Sept. 11 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service took place Sept. 12 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

