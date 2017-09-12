Virginia R. Hinsch

Virginia R. “Ginny” Hinsch, a resident of Mattituck, died suddenly Sept. 7, 2017. She was 61.

She was born April 13, 1956, in Plainview and moved to the family home in New Suffolk. She attended the New Suffolk Common School and graduated from Southold High School.

Ginny worked for many years at Cliff’s Rendezvous restaurant in Riverhead and at Braun Seafood Co. in Cutchogue. She was an avid gardener and created her own backyard paradise each and every year.

Ginny is survived by her life partner of 20 years, Tom Fabry, and his immediate family, John and Lorraine Fabry of Mattituck, Stacey Fabry of Cutchogue and John Scott Fabry of East Islip. She is also survived by her cousins, Andrea Rive of New Suffolk, Linda Corrigan of Mattituck, Nancy Syvertsen of Lakeland, Fla., and Robert Goodale of Mattituck, as well as all their children and grandchildren; and many lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Edna Hinsch; her sister, Carol Hinsch; her aunts and uncles; and her cousin, William Goodale.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment will be private at Cutchogue Cemetery.

