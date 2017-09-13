Southold High School to hold all-class reunion Sept. 23

Southold High School graduates won’t have to wait for milestone anniversaries to celebrate with fellow alumni. For the first time, they can celebrate together at an all-class reunion.

Modeled after Greenport High School’s successful all-class reunions, Southold grads will gather Saturday, Sept. 23, at noon at the beach on South Harbor Road. Earlier this summer, Mattituck High School hosted its first all-class reunion as well.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Paulette Ofrias, Class of ’76, who serves as president of the Board of Education. “It’s not going to be much this year. It’s more bring everything you want to eat and drink. There’s grills down at South Harbor. We’re going to provide tents and sign-ups.”

The coordinators of the reunion spoke with organizers of Greenport’s all-class reunion to get tips and advice, Ms. Ofrias said.

She added that T-shirts were ordered for those attending the picnic, and that sign-ups will be available to try to get a larger committee together for next year’s reunion. Greenport’s all-class reunions are held every other year.

Southold’s reunion is sponsored by the Southold School Educational Foundation, a nonprofit created to provide “an avenue for funding innovative ideas that will enrich the education of our students as well as bring our parents, students, alumni, and town citizens together as one community supporting Southold School District,” according to its website.

“Many people have [talked about a reunion] for years and years,” Ms. Ofrias said. “And then all of a sudden, it’s being sponsored through the Southold School Educational Foundation. So that was the thing that really got us going.”

People can contact the alumni committee co-chairpersons — Bob Boergesson (’55), Pat Dzenkowski (’62), Darcy Cochran (’77) and Ms. Ofrias — at [email protected] or by mail at SSEF, P.O. Box 4, Southold, NY 11971.

File photo credit: Katharine Schroeder

