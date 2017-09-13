‘Gone’ documentary to premiere with screening at Peconic Landing

“Gone,” a multimedia investigation into the 1966 disappearance of Cutchogue’s Louise Pietrewicz, will premiere with a public screening at Peconic Landing in Greenport on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

All three parts of the documentary, which will then be published on consecutive evenings beginning Monday Oct. 23, will be shown at the free screening. The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

A question and answer session with The Suffolk Times staffers working on the documentary and special guests will follow the Peconic Landing screening.

“Peconic Landing reached out to us about hosting a public event in support of the release of this project and we jumped at the opportunity,” said Times Review content director Grant Parpan, who is producing ‘Gone’ with colleagues Steve Wick and Krysten Massa. “The folks at Peconic Landing are such wonderful partners and it will give people a chance to not only see the project a week ahead of time, but also to engage with individuals close to the story to ask questions.”

Ms. Pietrewicz, a 38-year-old mother from Cutchogue, was in the process of separating from her husband when she was reported missing in October 1966. Multiple police agencies were involved in the investigation, but an arrest was never made.

No media outlet has ever reported her disappearance, but elements of her story have been quietly discussed in her Cutchogue community for decades.

Research and filming on the project began in July and is ongoing. The video and news story will include interviews with Ms. Pietrewicz’s family members — including her daughter and only surviving sibling — friends and retired law enforcement.

Part I titled “‘Farmers’ Daughters” will be published at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 on suffolktimes.com. The roughly 12-minute chapter will be followed up by parts two and three at the same time on the following two nights.

The story will conclude in a special pullout section in the Thursday, Oct. 26 edition of The Suffolk Times.

