Longtime Southold resident Janeth S. Wanzor died Sept. 9 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 93.

The daughter of Clarence and Augusta Stewart, she was born Dec. 27, 1923, in Queens. She attended the Pratt Institute, Columbia University and Adelphi.

Ms. Wanzor worked as a dietician for Port Washington public schools.

Family members said she enjoyed sailing, gardening and cooking.

Predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Aubrey, in 2002, Ms. Wanzor is survived by her children, Scott, of Georgia, Kim Urbach of South Carolina and Jill Blum of Peconic; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

