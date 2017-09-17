Engagement: Kristen Helinski and Daniel Callahan

Thomas and Karen Helinski of Southold have announced the engagement of their daughter Kristen Helinski to Daniel Callahan, son of Jay and Maureen Callahan of Bridgewater, Mass.

Kristen and Dan are both alumni of Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., where they met. Kristen earned a master’s degree in education and is employed as a middle school math teacher in the Concord (Mass.) School District. Daniel earned a bachelor’s degree in arts and is employed as a video production supervisor at The Grommet in Cambridge, Mass.

A June 2018 wedding is planned.

Comments

comments