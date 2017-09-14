Suffolk PD: No criminality in case of Laurel body

An investigation into the circumstance of a body that washed ashore in Laurel found the death to be “non-criminal,” according to Suffolk County police.

Southold Town police had said the body was discovered shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3 after washing ashore from Peconic Bay near a private residence on Peconic Bay Boulevard. The investigation was turned over to Suffolk police and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Suffolk police said the name of the person and further details would not be released.

