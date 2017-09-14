Cops: Bank employee stole more than $3K from customer

Southold Town police arrested a Wading River woman Monday for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 from a customer while employed at a Mattituck bank, according to a police press release.

Indira Lapurka, 47, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, police said. An investigation revealed that the thefts occurred over several occasions, police said.

Police did not disclose the specific bank or further information.

Last month a former employee at a Southold bank pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to stealing more than $35,000 from a customer’s account.

