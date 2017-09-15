Susan S. Burke of Mattituck died Sept. 15. She was 67.

Ms. Burke had been an assistant vice president of North Fork Bank/Capital One Bank in Riverhead for many years.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23rd from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

Memorial donations to Kanas Center for Hospice Care, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978 would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

