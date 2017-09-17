One Minute on the North Fork: Inlet Pond Park

Inlet Pond Park in Greenport offers freshwater views as well as access to Long Island Sound, where you can see Connecticut on the horizon.

At the entrance to the 55-acre preserve is the Red House, headquarters of the North Fork Audubon Society.

The hiking trails are easy to moderate. The outer perimeter loop is about 1.2 miles and, according to Evans, the southern loop near the Red House is just a half-mile long.

There is also a wooden wall designed for birdwatching, for which the park is known.

The park is located at 64795 Route 48, Greenport.

Spend a minute there with us.

