Cops: Southold man caught driving with revoked license

A Southold man with a prior DWI conviction was caught driving with a revoked license and without an interlock device, according to Southold Town police.

Joel Jepson, 53, was was stopped while driving Ford Explorer on Hummel Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for driving with a revoked license as well as an interlock device violation and expired registration violation for the vehicle, police said.

He was released on cash bail.

Mr. Jepson has a lengthy criminal history, according to a 2014 criminal court appearance, including 16 prior convictions.

