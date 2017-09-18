Kyle R. Fox of Cutchogue, formerly of Babylon, died suddenly Sept. 6, 2017. He was 34.

The son of Francine and Robert Fox, Kyle was born Feb. 8, 1983, in Babylon. He graduated in 2001 from Babylon High School and from Marist College in 2006.

Kyle volunteered at the Southold Town Animal Shelter. He was passionate about sports, especially baseball, and was an avid Mets fan.

He is survived by his parents; his grandmother, Julie Murgolo; his beloved girlfriend, Desi Fortuno; his brother, Gregg (Trevor); sister, Sara and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Babylon Village Methodist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

