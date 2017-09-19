NWS: Tropical storm conditions may begin tonight into Wednesday

A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect across eastern Long Island as Hurricane Jose continues its slow move north. The effects of the storm are most likely to be felt Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, which is 350 miles south of Montauk Point as of Tuesday morning, will pass southeast of the area late tonight into Wednesday as a tropical storm, weakening from its current hurricane status.

“The best chance for tropical storm force winds and heavy rain will be across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut,” the National Weather Service warning said. “Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also likely along with dangerous surf.”

Winds are still expected in the 25-35 mph range with gusts up to 45 mph. Storm surge of 1-3 feet in areas prone for rising water can be expected, the NWS said.

The current storm track has Jose continuing on a path east into the Atlantic Ocean and circling back south beginning Thursday through Saturday. Meanwhile, Hurricane Maria is on path to hit the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico this week and is projected to turn north over the week on a track east of the Bahamas. A track beyond that is still unknown as to its potential impact next week on Long Island.

The storm regained strength this morning as a Category 5, according to the National Hurricane Center.

See also:

For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

