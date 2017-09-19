Longtime Cutchogue and Garden City resident Imelda L. Gallagher died July 14 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 81.

The daughter of James and Emily (Quinn) Llorens, she was born Aug. 16, 1935, in Greensburg, Pa.

Ms. Gallagher received her Bachelor of Arts from Barnard College and her Master of Arts from Teachers College Columbia University. For a combined 50 years she was the science chair at Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park and Harborfields High School in Greenlawn and taught AP Biology at Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway.

On Nov. 30, 1963, she married Robert E. Gallagher.

Family members said she enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking and traveling.

In addition to her husband, Ms. Gallagher is survived by her children, Alexandra (Greg) Mink and their children, Jordane, Emily and Colin, all of Glen Head, N.Y.; Sarah (Todd) Merkle, and their children, Thomas, Alexander and William, all of Reading, Mass.; and Dr. Thomas (Leslie) Gallagher, and their children, Reilly and Peyton, all of Norfolk, Va.

The family received visitors July 30 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiated. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to the Peconic Land Trust.

Arrangements were entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

