Marilyn Wood, 74, died on Sept. 11 after a five-month battle with acute leukemia.

She had lived in Westhampton since 1984, but her heart was always in Southold where she had raised her children with Stuart Wood, who grew up in Southold. In fact there were suspicions that she had picked Stuart to marry because he came from the village she idolized for its serenity, its beaches, and the giant rocks at Hortons Point. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

She is survived by her husband, Stuart; her son, Randall Wood of Washington, D.C., and her daughter, Laura Impomeni of Allendale, N.J. The Wood grandchildren are Valentina, 9, and Diego, 7. The Impomeni grandchildren are Andrew, 20, Olivia, 14, and Allison, 8.

For many years Marilyn taught special education classes for multi-handicapped children at Eastern Suffolk BOCES. She was a strong advocate for all small and disadvantaged creatures, rescuing dogs, cats, turtles, birds, and even a few mice. She also felt for others’ needs and send out many a dinner for someone who was sick or discouraged. Her other love was her garden, a place of calm and beauty. She was a faithful member and worker for her churches, but her greatest joy was for her children, grandchildren and the wonderful spouses that her children married, Ericka Briceño and Mark Impomeni.

Her funeral and committal of ashes were held at Westhampton Presbyterian Church. Memorial donations may be sent to the church or any animal rescue facility.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments