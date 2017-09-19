Obituaries

Nugent service set

by |
09/19/2017 3:23 PM |
No Comments

A graveside service for Marjorie Nugent of Greenport will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at St. Agnes R.C. Church Cemetery in Greenport.

Ms. Nugent died Aug. 4 at the age of 84.

Comments

comments