Nugent service set

A graveside service for Marjorie Nugent of Greenport will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at St. Agnes R.C. Church Cemetery in Greenport.
Ms. Nugent died Aug. 4 at the age of 84.
Marilyn Wood, 74, died on Sept. 11 after a five-month battle with acute leukemia. Comments comments
Former Riverhead resident Fritzie Kulesa (Frances Rogers) died Sept. 14 in Naples, Fla. Fritzie was born June 17, 1934, to…
Longtime Cutchogue and Garden City resident Imelda L. Gallagher died July 14 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She…
