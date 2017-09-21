Kait’s Angels fundraiser to benefit 8-year-old girl with brain tumor

Six years ago, at only 2 years old, Morgan West was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an inoperable brainstem tumor.

Over the past six years Morgan, now 8, has undergone numerous treatments to combat DIPG, but according to the Facebook page “Helping Hands 4 Morgan,” she recently learned her tumor is high grade.

Described as the “worst possible news,” the tumor is completely inoperable and highly aggressive, the Facebook page reads.

As Morgan returns to St. Jude for her second round of chemotherapy — expected to take 10 days beginning in October and considered the only possible cure — the local charity organization Kait’s Angels is lending a hand.

Proceeds from their third annual yard sale, to be held Saturday, Sept. 30, will go to Morgan’s family to help offset her medical costs.

“Please donate your treasures to help a girl in need,” Kait’s Angels co-founder Darla Doorhy said. “It’s nice when the community comes together to help.”

The first yard sale benefited Ben Pileski of Mattituck, and proceeds from the second went to William Esposito of Cutchogue and Johanna Benthal of Jamesport.

Those wishing to donate items can drop them off at the Doorhy household at 1125 Ole Jule Lane in Mattituck Friday, Sept. 29, between 4 and 6 p.m.

The yard sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday. Baked goods and lemonade will also be sold.

Additionally, Morgan’s sister, Hunter, is walking in the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer Saturday, Sept. 23, in honor of Morgan. As of Tuesday, Hunter had raised over $2,500, surpassing her $500 goal.

“It’s overwhelming,” Ms. Doorhy said of the annual charity event. “The whole community comes and donates their time.”

Photo caption: Morgan West, 8, was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an inoperable brain tumor, at age 2. (Courtesy photo)

[email protected]

Comments

comments