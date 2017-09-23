Cops: Greenport man attempted to flee police prior to drug arrest

A Greenport man locked himself into a vehicle and refused to exit when Southold Town police officers approached during a narcotics investigation Friday night, according to a police press release.

Aaron Cavagnaro, 28, then jumped out of the passenger’s side door when officers attempted to move to another side of the vehicle on First Street in Greenport and attempted to flee just before 10 p.m., police said. Officers were able to stop him.

Officers then found several pills, needles, quantities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Mr. Cavagnaro was arrested and charged with misdemeanors for criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing governmental administration as well as a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

He was processed and held for arraignment, police said.

Comments

comments