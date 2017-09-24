Southold Blotter: DWI arrests; fight reported at Breakwater Beach

Matthew White of Laurel was arrested around 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday for driving while intoxicated on Peconic Bay Boulevard, police said.

• Michael Curio of Highland Mills was arrested last Tuesday for DWI on Route 48 in Mattituck around 11:30 p.m., police said.

• A Greenport man flagged a police officer down while he was having boat trouble while anchored outside the entrance of Sterling Creek in the channel last Sunday, police said. Officers towed the man back to his dock inside Sterling Creek, officials said.

• A Southold woman called police when she heard a cell phone go off in her residence last Monday around 9 p.m., police said. Police investigated and found that it was her iPad making the noise, the report stated.

• A Southold police officer was traveling eastbound on Main Road last Tuesday around 2 a.m. and was struck by a deer running northbound, causing “minor damage” to the front right side of the police vehicle, the report stated.

• Police received an anonymous complaint last Tuesday about political signs posted within 100 feet of the polling place at Cutchogue East Elementary School, police said. Police removed the signs and placed them in impound around 7:20 a.m., the report stated.

• A Cutchogue woman reported that her son was “punched and kicked while leaving the dunes” by a group of people at Breakwater Beach last Saturday, police said. His mother brought him to Eastern Long Island Hospital around 1 a.m. where he was treated for a minor contusion to the left side of his forehead, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

