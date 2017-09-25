The Mattituck High School girls soccer team continued to share the wealth as four players found the back of the net in its 4-1 win over host Smithtown Christian in a Suffolk County League VII game Monday.

Sophomore Claire Gatz scored one goal and set up another and sophomore Maggie Bruer, senior Mackenzie Daly and junior Amber Rochon added one goal apiece for the Tuckers (7-2, 7-2).

This season 12 players have scored for Mattituck, which won its third consecutive game.

“I think they did pretty well as far as just making sure we moved into open space and getting the ball around and working it,” said Tuckers coach Stephen Lirosi, who was pleased his team played a possession game. “Let’s maintain possession and head north the entire time, try to get it on net. So I liked how we maintained possession, how we worked the ball around. We’re just getting better at that as each practice and game goes on.”

Bruer lifted Mattituck into a 1-0 lead, slotting the ball from the left side of the penalty area past goalkeeper Sarah Spreckels with 22 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the opening half.

Some nifty passing helped the visitors double their lead with 9:05 left in the half. Right back Jordyn Maichin sent a long ball down the right flank to midfielder Elvira Puluc. Puluc crossed the ball to Daly, who finished for a two-goal advantage.

Gatz’s left-wing cross set up Rochon’s goal on the right side with 19:18 to go in the game, making it 3-0.

The Knights (2-4-1, 2-4-1) pulled one back on junior Alexa Weindorf’s penalty kick past goalkeeper Sarah Santacroce with 11:28 remaining in the match before Gatz restored the three-goal lead, connecting from the right side of the area with 3:40 left, only 28 seconds after she fired a shot wide left.

Due to the unusually high temperatures in late September, the referees decided to hold two water breaks in each half.

The Tuckers will visit The Stony Brook School in another league match Wednesday.

