Former Southold resident Ariana Mae Chute of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. died suddenly Sept. 26. She was 10.
Funeral service details are pending and will be announced.
DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Former Mattituck resident Bianca Christina Buttafuoco of Jamesport died Aug. 5. She was 36.
Claire Borelli of Southold died Sept. 25. She was 86.
A graveside service for Marjorie Nugent of Greenport will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at St. Agnes…
