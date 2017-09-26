ELIH 5K Walk/Run raises $16,000 for behavioral health services

Eastern Long Island Hospital raise nearly $16,000 during its inaugural 5K Walk/Run on Sept. 10 at Breeze Hill Farm & Preserve in Peconic.

About 150 people participated in the event, which benefits behavioral health services at the Greenport hospital.

“We embrace those who are considering treatment for substance use and/or mental health challenges,” ELIH CEO Paul Connor said in a press release. “For many, this choice is the beginning of a new life. We congratulate such courage.”

The family-friendly event included warm-up exercises by CrossFit North Tribe of Southold, face painting, puppy and kitten adoption from North Fork Animal Welfare League and refreshments from local establishments. A special appearance was also made by the farm’s llama, “Santana.”

“ELIH’s inaugural 5K Walk/Run was a spectacular day filled with family fun and support for our local community hospital,” Breeze Hill Farm & Preserve owner Christopher Pia said in the release. “We are extremely grateful to all of the participants and local businesses that stepped forward to establish a new event for Eastern Long Island Hospital.”

Jason Leonard of Southold took first place with a race time of 20:14.98. Tara Wilson of Shelter Island Heights finished second at 20:49.46. Third place went to Brian Wolfe of Cutchogue at 21:51.35.

For a complete list of 5K run participants and race results, visit elitefeats.com.

Photo credit: Eastern Long Island Hospital

Scroll down for more photos:

