Former Mattituck resident Bianca Christina Buttafuoco of Jamesport died Aug. 5. She was 36.

The daughter of Wendy and Santo J. Buttafuoco, she was born April 9, 1981, in Head of the Harbor.

Ms. Buttafuoco graduated from Mattituck High School in 1999 and received a bachelor’s degree in photography from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Family members said she loved photography, and was a freelance photographer for books and fitness magazines.

She is survived by her parents and brother, Santo Jr.

Funeral services took place Aug. 12 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church.

