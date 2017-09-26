Claire Borelli of Southold died Sept. 25. She was 86.

She was born April 25, 1931, in Brooklyn. She married Fortunato Sesti of Brooklyn in 1948 and they had three daughters, Yvonne, Debbie and Antoinette. Fortunato passed in 1970 and Claire re-married Richard Borelli of Westbury. They resided in East Meadow together then moved to Port Washington, until Richard’s death in 2004.

After Richard’s death, Ms. Borelli moved to Southold. Family members said she made many new friends and enjoyed her later years being a member of the Southold community.

Ms. Borelli is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Jutze of Franklin Square, Debbie Goldblatt of Old Bethpage and Antoinette Cassidy of Southold; her stepson, Richard Borelli Jr. of Sound Beach; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter, Lorie Borelli of Port Washington.

The family will receive visitors Sept. 27 at Cassidy Funeral Home in Mineola. Burial will take place Sept. 28 at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or an animal rescue organization of your choice.

