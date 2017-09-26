Longtime North Fork Stanley C. Garren of Greenport died Sept. 21 in Greenport. He was 71.

The son of Blanche Rublowsky Corovessis and Stanley Cook, he was born June 1, 1946, in the Bronx.

He attended Orient Elementary School, Southold High School and Suffolk County Community College.

Mr. Garren served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967.

For 32 years, he worked as a service manager for Sunrise Coach Lines. He also was a chef at the Seafood Barge in Southold.

He is survived by his children, Heather Engels, of Southold, Ethan Garren of Wappinger Falls, N.Y., Anna Christa Cronin of Florida and Gabriella Garren of Greenport; brothers, Gary Garren, of Nipomo Calif., Charles Corovessis of Riveria Beach, Fla. and Richard Corovessis of Coopersburg, Pa. and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A service will take place at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Calverton National Cemetery with Army Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to American Vet Dogs, 371 East Jericho Tpke, Smithtown, NY 11787 or the American Diabetes Association.

