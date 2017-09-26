Southold gas station applicant to address community concerns

Town Planning Board members on Monday evening reviewed comments from the public about the Southold Gas Station and Convenience Store proposed for the intersection of Youngs Avenue and Route 48.

The proposal calls for conversion of an existing 3,476-square-foot building into a convenience store and gas station with 12 fueling stations and 29 parking spaces, according to a town document. At a public hearing Aug. 17, residents expressed concern that the project would impact their quality of life. The existing businesses at the site, Tidy Car and East End Campers, deal in vehicle detailing and RV sales and service.

The Planning Board has so far rejected two draft environmental impact studies for the project, the first of them in January 2016. When the applicant submitted a revised study in December, planning officials said it lacked information that had been requested. The DEIS is required to show how the project can mitigate specific issues, such as traffic and other environmental impacts.

A 12-page summary of comments — both verbal and written — resulted from the August hearing. Residents’ main concerns were major traffic in that area and the timing of the traffic study. Residents were also very concerned about the character of the neighborhood being compromised, increased lighting and the potential for crime.

“There were several comments about people turning around in the Founders Village development,” Mark Terry, assistant town planning director, said. “And they were concerned about safety.”

Founders Village is a senior housing development in Southold on Youngs Avenue.

Although a majority of community members are against this gas station and convenient store, some positive comments were also included. Some thought that a gas station at that location would help alleviate traffic on Route 25 by bringing more people to Route 48 for gas. Others said that the location would not create traffic concerns because a traffic light is already in place.

The board requested the applicant of this proposed gas station, represented by Riverhead attorney Charles Cuddy, to respond to the substantive comments for the board to review. There is no set due date at this time, but the applicant is expected to receive the questions by early next week. Mr. Cuddy said he would comply and submit responses to the board once he got the official list of questions.

The application for another gas station also proposed for Route 48 called Jemcap Gas Station had previously been found incomplete by the board.

