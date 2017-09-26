Obituaries

Madden service set

by |
09/26/2017 4:08 PM |
No Comments

A requiem Mass for The Rev. Canon John Madden of Laurel will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Cathedral Incarnation in Garden City, the Right Rev. Lawrence Provenzano officiating.

The Rev. Madden died Sept. 9 at the age of 80.

Comments

comments