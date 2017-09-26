Philip Peters

Philip “Phil” Peters, a kind, considerate man known for his deep loyalty to family and friends and a wry sense of humor all his own, passed away peacefully in Englewood, Colo., on Sept. 20, 2017, after a full and rewarding life. Phil was born in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 25, 1918, to Fred Peters and Honora McHugh Peters. After he lost his mother at age 6, his stepmother Margaret Travers Peters joined his family.

Phil was a retired superintendent of schools of the first supervisory school district in Suffolk County and the executive director of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of that school district. He received a bachelor’s degree from Panzer College of the University of Montclair, where he excelled on the track team, and a master’s degree from Seton Hall University. He served in World War II with the U.S. Army in Australia and New Guinea. After the war he taught school in Milltown, N.J. and later on Shelter Island, where he also coached baseball and basketball. Throughout his career his wry wit and way with words made him a highly sought-out speaker.

Phil married Doris Zabel in 1944, and they raised their children, Phyllis, Nancy and Jake, in Shelter Island and Southold. Phil was a sports enthusiast and a lifelong bridge player. After Phil retired in 1979, the couple moved to Gainesville, Fla., where they lived for many years in the Meadowbrook community. Phil played golf daily, twice hitting a hole in one. After Doris passed away, Phil moved in 2011 to a senior retirement community in Englewood, Colo., where he coordinated the bridge club and entertained all with a new-found passion for writing stories about his life.

Phil is survived by daughter, Nancy Peters of Englewood and son Jake Peters (Patty Olson) of Superior, Wis; three nieces, Louise Sheyker (Mike) of Fontana, Wis., Sister Ann-Joyce Peters of Santiago, Chile, and Debbie Nicholson of Crofton, Md.; six grandchildren, Jeremy Valenta and Marnie Valenta of Seattle, Wash., Karima Bounini of Denver, Colo., Fatima Bounini (Mohamed Ouadi) of Beni Mellal, Morocco, and Julia Morris (Jon) and Emma Peters-Axtell of Duluth, Minn. and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Doris, his daughter, Phyllis Linn, two brothers, Fred Peters and John Peters, and one sister, Frances Huff.

Cremation was conducted by the Cremation Society of Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to donate to the charity of their choice.

