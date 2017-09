William J. Jacobs of Cutchogue died Sept. 26 at Southside Hospital. He was 91.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at North Fork United Methodist Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork United Methodist Church.

