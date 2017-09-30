Blotter: Southold man charged with disorderly conduct at Maritime Festival

A Southold man was arrested in Greenport on Saturday for disorderly conduct during the Maritime Festival, according to a Southold Town police report.

Matthew Ireland, 23, was reportedly heavily intoxicated and “urinating in plain view,” officials said. He was also reported yelling an obscenity twice in a large crowd of adults and children while being escorted from the Gallery Hotel parking lot around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

• Jose Carreto Reyes, 26, of Greenport was arrested for driving without a license and a driving while intoxicated Monday in Greenport around 1:30 a.m., police said. He was also found with an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, the report states.

• A fire alarm was pulled at Greenport High School last Monday, police said. Greenport school security said it was pulled around 11 a.m. on the first floor of the kindergarten wing and was a prank or was pulled by a kindergartner, officials said. There was no fire and the alarm was reset, the report states.

• A Southold woman reported that a man yelled at her for driving through a puddle and splashing his truck in the Cedar Beach County Park parking lot last Wednesday around 2 p.m., police said.

• A Laurel man reported that a bike belonging to his son’s friend was stolen from his driveway overnight last Thursday around 5 p.m., police said. Its estimated value was $200, the report states.

• A Southampton woman called police when she realized her handbag had been stolen in Greenport Village Friday, police said. She left her purse containing her credit card on bench in Mitchell Park/Marina and when she returned around 5:30 p.m., it was not there, officials said. She also said that a charge to her card had been made at a nearby restaurant, and she was instructed to cancel the credit card, police said.

• A police officer detected a strong odor of marijuana in Greenport Friday and determined it was coming from a Greenport man, police said. The man admitted to having a bag of marijuana in his pocket around 11:30 p.m., and police seized the bag and issued him an appearance ticket, the report stated.

• An East Northport man reported his vehicle stolen on Fourth Street in Greenport Village on Saturday around 6:45 p.m., police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments