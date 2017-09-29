Boys Soccer: Southold tops Mattituck on Herrmann’s OT goal

After depositing the ball into the back of the net to give Southold a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over Mattituck Friday, captain Ryan Herrmann expressed his emotions about scoring a game-winning goal.

“Just pure happiness,” he said after connecting with 6 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the second OT in the non-league high school boys soccer game at Mattituck.

While the teams don’t participate in the same league, the game was a high-spirited, high-paced, intense physical affair. Southold (8-1, 7-1) is battling Pierson/Bridgehampton for the Suffolk County League VIII lead while Mattituck (2-9, 1-6) is in last place in League VII.

“It’s not only a non-league game when you’re playing against someone like Mattituck, who’s going to work 100 percent,” First Settlers coach Andrew Sadowski said. “It’s going to help build team character, team strength. The fact that we didn’t stop, didn’t let up, came back, and tied, we pushed forward and got a winning goal. I think it adds to the team character.”

Herrmann, a senior midfielder, showed much character in the second OT, taking advantage of a Joe Hayes header to snap a 12-yard shot past junior goalkeeper James Jacobs for the sudden-death game-winner.

“I just got lucky and I easily scored,” Herrmann said.

Sadowski felt it was more than just plain luck on that play against the Tuckers. “His patience on taking that first touch on the ball, setting himself up and shoot, that’s excellent,” he said.

The Southold coach praised sophomore goalkeeper Cole Brigham, who made several key saves, including a two-handed diving save on Jason Scalia with 21:47 remaining in regulation. “Very pleased with the way Cole Brigham played in goal today,” he said. “I’m pleased with the effort, pleased with the result.”

Sadowski was not pleased with the way the game started for the visitors, who found themselves trailing 1-0 only 2:03 into the match as sophomore Chris Nicholson tapped home a Jack Burkhardt feed in the middle of the box.

Senior midfielder Luis Herrera equalized with 22:05 remaining in the half when his corner kick from the left side went into the Mattituck goal untouched for what is called in soccer an Olimpico goal.

With 5:08 left in the half, senior midfielder Parker Bakowski boosted the Settlers into a 2-1 lead by drilling a 40-yard shot over goalkeeper James Jacobs.

The Tuckers, however, managed to knot things up at 2-2 on a Burkhardt goal in the middle of the box with 22:41 to go in the second half.

Photo caption: Southold’s Ryan Herrmann and Mattituck’s Thomas Sullivan battle for the ball. (Credit: Garret Meade)

