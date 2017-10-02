Love Lane railroad crossing to be closed Wednesday for repairs

The Long Island Rail Road grade crossing at Love Lane in Mattituck will be closed to traffic Wednesday as crews update the infrastructure.

The crossing will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the LIRR. MTA police will assist with the crossing closure and traffic detours. Temporary paving will be installed at the crossing and it will be permanently repaved at a later date.

The work will also affect trains between Riverhead and Greenport Wednesday. Customers will board buses for transport between Riverhead, Mattituck, Southold and Greenport in place of one eastbound train and one westbound train.

The 10:44 a.m. departure from Ronkonkoma due into Greenport at 12:08 p.m. will terminate at Riverhead its usual time of 11:28 a.m. Customers will transfer to buses to continue to eastbound destinations. Customers should plan up to 10 minutes of additional travel time.

The 12:58 p.m. westbound train from Greenport, due into Ronkonkoma at 2:22 p.m. will originate at Riverhead at its usual time of 1:37 p.m. Customers traveling from Greenport, Southold or Mattituck will find buses departing up to 13 minutes before regularly scheduled departure times. The bus will stop at Southold at 12:56 p.m.; Mattituck at 1:10 p.m. and Riverhead at 1:27 p.m. Customers will then board the 1:37 p.m. train at Riverhead due to Penn Station at 4:02 p.m.

“The new crossing will improve safety and reliability on the Ronkonkoma Branch, as well as provide a smoother ride for customers,” said Denise Gray of the LIRR government affairs.

For more information, click the link here.

Photo caption: Crews at work Monday morning at the Love Lane crossing in Mattituck. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

