Teaming up against breast cancer at Wendy’s Deli, Mott’s Tree Service

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, two North Fork businesses are spearheading efforts to raise donations for the North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

During October, Mott’s Tree Service in Cutchogue and Wendy’s Deli in Mattituck will both be raising money.

“We’re looking to give back to local organizations because it hits home with us,” said Ian Zuhoski, owner of Mott’s Tree Service. “Some of my family members have had cancer and survived.”

Customers at Wendy’s Deli will be offered a chance to donate during checkout. Deli owner Wendy Zuhoski, a cousin of Mr. Zuhoski, said she will match the total earned. Donors will be able to post their names on the wall to show that they gave.

Mott’s Tree Service will donate 5 percent of any job under $500 booked in October and 10 percent of any job over $500. The work does not need to be completed in October.

“Cancer takes a lot of good people,” said Mr. Zuhoski. “One of the reasons we wanted to donate to a local cause, not only are we from this area, but it’ll go to people we might know in need.”

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition is a nonprofit dedicated to raising community awareness of the many issues involved with the disease and how it specifically affects women on the North Fork. Funds raised by the coalition go directly to programs like “Lend a Helping Hand,” which provide grants to North Fork patients who are being treated for breast cancer, according to its website.

Employees at Wendy’s Deli have been sporting pink shirts in honor of the month and Mott’s Tree Service trucks even have the pink logo on them. Both businesses announced the joint efforts on their social media pages.

“I started doing this because Ian’s mom battled breast cancer, his aunt battled breast cancer, and my sister-in-law,” Ms. Zuhoski said.

Mott’s Tree Service, which offers tree trimming and removal, land clearing and other landscaping services, can be reached at 631-734-5569. Wendy’s Deli is located on Route 48 near Cox Neck Road in Mattituck.

Photo caption: From left: Wendy Zuhoski, Elizabeth Dubon, Elsy Dubon, Marcy Carranza and Cathy Kingdon are donning their pink shirts in Wendy’s Deli to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness month. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

