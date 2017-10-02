Robert J. Wallace of East Marion died Oct. 1. He was 65.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a fiermatic service will take place at 7:30 p.m. A 10 a.m. funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Oct. 5, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

The family has suggested that memorial donations be made to the Heaney Scholarship c/o Anne Marie Heaney-Chouinard, 532 Whiteleysburg Road, Harrington, DE 19952 or the Benjamin Patrick Wallace Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Gregory Wallace, 9 Red Oak Court, Calverton, NY 11933.

A complete obituary will follow.

