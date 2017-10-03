The Rev. Dr. Donald W. McKinney, age 90, died Oct. 1 at the Shores at Peconic Landing in Greenport.

He and his wife, Julie L. McKinney, had maintained a home, first in Southold, starting in 1979 and at Peconic Landing since 2002.

Mr. McKinney was minister emeritus of the First Unitarian Church in Brooklyn Heights, where he served for almost 40 years after earning Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Sacred Theology from Harvard University/Divinity School.

He had been a member of the board of Southold Free Library and its long range planning committee prior to membership of the health committee at Peconic Landing.

He is survived by his wife of almost 61 years; son, Bruce, of San Francisco; daughter, Barbara of Yaoundé, Cameroon and two grandchildren.

Cremation took place a Stony Brook Hospital. A memorial service will be announced.

Correspondence may be addressed at Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Apt. 302, Greenport, NY 11944.

Memorial donations may be made to First Unitarian Church, 54 Monroe Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201 or First Universalist Church of Southold, P.O. Box 221, Southold, NY 11971.

