Michael G. Mitchell Jr., 75, of Mattituck passed away peacefully Sept. 28.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jan (née Deremer); three children, Mike (Mary Ann), Susan McDonald (John), and Jay (Elisabeth); and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Oct. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Interment with full military honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., at a date to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958, or the Wounded Warrior Project.

A complete obituary will follow.

This is a paid notice.

