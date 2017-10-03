Henry Patrick Raleigh of Southold died at his home Oct. 2. He was 87.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.
A complete obituary will follow.
Dennis G. Troxell of Riverhead died Oct. 2 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 84.
Former Laurel resident Curtis Howard Francis of Westbury died in Northport Oct. 2. He was 70.
Michael G. Mitchell Jr., 75, of Mattituck passed away peacefully Sept. 28. He is survived by his wife of 50…
