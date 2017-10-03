Dennis G. Troxell of Riverhead died Oct. 2 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 84.

The son of Guy and Jenny Troxell, he was born April 22, 1933, in Gratz, Pa.

Mr. Troxell served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked as a nurse anesthetist at Peconic Bay Medical Center and Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

Mr. Troxell was a past coach of Pop Warner Football and Riverhead Little League, as well as a leader of Boy Scot Pack 47 in Riverhead.

Family members said he enjoyed horse breeding and showing.

Mr. Troxell is survived by his children, Dennis, of Florida, David, of Aquebogue, Carolyn, of Riverhead and Diane Watts of Riverhead; sisters, Jocelyn Sanchez and Yvonne Engle and three children.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Interment will take place Oct. 14 in Pennsylvania.

This is a paid notice.

