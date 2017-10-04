Longtime Cutchogue resident William J. Jacobs died Sept. 26. He was 91.

The son of Edward James Jacobs and Helen Szabo Jacobs, he was born July 24, 1926, in New York City. He graduated from high school at 16 and enlisted in the army shortly thereafter, serving on American soil and in Germany during World War II.

He then entered the construction trade, the start of a lifelong career. He moved to Cutchogue in 1970 and built or remodeled many homes on the North Fork before his semi-retirement several years ago.

Mr. Jacobs is survived by his wife, Alberta; children Robert Jacobs of Florida, Jill Jacobs of Arizona, Richard Jacobs of Bellmore, Frederick Milner of Mattituck, Bonnie (Michael) Doroski of Southold, Kathryn (Jay) Burkhardt of Cutchogue and Lisa Jacobs of Cutchogue, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, William Milner.

Memorial donations may be made to the North Fork United Methodist Church, PO Box 1286, Cutchogue, NY 11935.

Arrangements were entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments