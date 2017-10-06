Aquebogue resident Donald E. Caron died at his home on Oct. 4, 2017, following a long illness. He was 89.

He is survived by his daughters Michele Chattaway (Don) and Donna Kleiman (Keith); sister, Rosemarie Stock; grandchildren, Jason Goldschmidt, Melissa and Bobby Kleiman and great-grandchildren, Genevieve and Graham Goldschmidt. He is predeceased by his wife, Jane and daughter Jeannie.

Mr. Caron’s lifelong passion was both listening to and performing music. Blessed with a singing voice that reminded listeners of his idol Frank Sinatra, his vocals were an integral part of family events for decades. He also sang at numerous local venues and restaurants, enjoying a long association with the former Wine Garden Restaurant.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Roman Catholic Cemetery in Coram.

Memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid notice.

