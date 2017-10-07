Blotter: Graffiti found at Mattituck Plaza

Three reports were made about graffiti on a sign at Mattituck Plaza Friday, according to a Southold Town police report said.

In the first report, around 4:50 p.m., a Mattituck man stated there was graffiti in the complex, but did not give specific locations. A report from a Greenport woman, around 6:30 p.m., stated that two young males were making graffiti, and when police arrived they found two workers cleaning the sign, the report states. Another report around 7 p.m. stated that there was graffiti at the bus stop at Mattituck Plaza, the report states.

• Oscar Punay, 29, of Mastic Beach was arrested last Thursday for aggravated unlicensed operation, according to Southold Town police. He was pulled over at the intersection of Route 25 and Factory Avenue in Mattituck around 1:30 p.m. for using a cellphone while driving, and police discovered that his license was suspended.

• Edvin Garcia, 29, of Southold was arrested last Wednesday for driving with a revoked license and an interlock device violation around 6:45 p.m., police said.

• Mario Oquendo Jr., 30, of Pawtucket, R.I., was arrested last Thursday around 10 p.m. for driving while intoxicated on Route 48 in Peconic, police said.

• Tess Wonderling, 33, of Mattituck was arrested for DWI Friday around 11 p.m. on Main Road in Peconic, police said.

• Henri Alvarez, 30, of Greenport was arrested for second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors, Monday around 5 p.m., police said.

Mr. Alvarez was allegedly involved in a fight during which he removed a tire iron from his vehicle and swung it at another person, police said.

• Four people were found keeping undersized fish at Cedar Beach County Park in Southold last Monday around noon, police said.

• A Woodside man called police last Monday after an unknown person claiming to be a DEC officer approached him while he was fishing at the Truman’s Beach DEC boat ramp. The unknown man had a gun in his right hand and knife in his left, police said, and asked the fisherman what he was doing there. Shortly thereafter, the fisherman left and described the man and his vehicle to police, the report states. Police canvassed the area with no results, officials said.

• A 24-year-old Southold man was arrested last Tuesday for second-degree harassment, a violation, after striking another Southold man in the face with his hand following a dispute about legroom in the car, police said. A witness reported the fight around 5:45 p.m. and said the suspect threw a bag of change at the victim, police said.

• A Remsenburg man reported his car stolen last Wednesday in Greenport around 12:30 p.m., but he had just misplaced his vehicle, which was one block over from where he thought he’d parked it, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

